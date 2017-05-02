Green Party announces Peterborough election candidates

Peterborough Green Party has announced the selection of parliamentary candidates for Peterborough and North West Cambridgeshire following a ballot of local party members.

The candidate selected for Peterborough is city resident Fiona Radic, who is married with two daughters and is a founding member of Peterborough Green Party.

Gregor Guthrie

She said: “I would love to represent Peterborough in Parliament. I am very fond of Peterborough, but I think it suffers from stuffy politics that can hold us back.

“Peterborough feels divided after Brexit. What we need now is honesty and trust. As a Green MP I would hope to heal our community and bring us back together again.”

The candidate for North West Cambridgeshire is Gregor Guthrie, a civil engineer working in flood risk and coastal management. He lives in Deeping Gate.

Mr Guthrie said: “I want to make a difference, changing attitudes and changing politics.

“I live in and have a personal commitment to the North West Cambridgeshire area, but also a commitment more widely to developing a fairer inclusive society within the UK - a strong society where people are empowered to contribute to the wellbeing of all.”

Incumbent Stewart Jackson (Conservative) is so far the only confirmed candidate for Peterborough, with Beki Sellick of the Liberal Democrats expected to be running against him.

However, the party has not yet confirmed its local candidates.

UKIP is not putting up a candidate in Peterborough as it wants Brexit campaigner Mr Jackson to win the seat, while Labour has yet to announce its candidate.

In North West Cambridgeshire, incumbent Shailesh Vara (Conservative) is running against UKIP’s John Whitby.

Nick Sandford of the Liberal Democrats is also pencilled in to stand in the constituency.

RELATED

Stewart Jackson seeks fourth term as MP for Peterborough as opposition prepare for election

Former Peterborough Labour candidate ‘devastated’ to miss out on election due to house move

Shailesh Vara to re-stand as MP as he backs snap election decision

Peterborough overwhelmingly backs Brexit on turnout of over 70 per cent

UKIP will not field candidate in Peterborough to help Stewart Jackson win

UKIP to target Shailesh Vara’s Brexit views as it announces election candidate