Green light for high-end apartments at key Peterborough site

Construction of 280 high-end apartments at the landmark Fletton Quays development can now get underway.

Four residential buildings that will house the apartments at Peterborough’s South Bank have now received detailed planning permission from Peterborough City Council.

The apartments, developed by Weston Homes, are part of a £120 million regeneration which includes offices, a hotel and leisure and retail facilities.

Council leader cllr John Holdich said: “The Fletton Quays development marks a huge leap forward for the future of Peterborough as both a modern business hub and an exciting place to live.

“Weston Homes receiving this detailed planning consent for the residential element of the development demonstrates again how we are moving forward towards the vision of Fletton Quays becoming a reality.

“Weston’s high-quality apartments will provide a great boost to the centre of Peterborough.”

The Fletton Quays development was given the green light by councillors last December despite criticism from the Peterborough Civic Society that the plans were ‘uninspiring’.

The council is moving its staff to Fletton Quays and will rent out its offices at Bayard Place, Broadway and parts of the Town Hall.

The development has been put forward by The Peterborough Investment Partnership (PIP) - a joint venture between Peterborough City Council and the Lucent Strategic Land Fund.

PIP principal development manager Howard Bright said: “This is a prime site in the centre of the city and we are fortunate to have Weston Homes on board to deliver the residential buildings in what is sure to become one of the most sought-after places to live in Peterborough.”