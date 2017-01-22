Getting best possible deal for all

Last year the British people voted to leave the European Union. People voted for change and sent a message to the out of touch liberal elite that run the EU.

And this week the Prime Minister set out her plan to deliver exactly that.

Of course, people around the country and in Peterborough backed different sides in the referendum. In England, like most areas outside of cosmopolitan London, Peterborough achieved a clear majority of nearly 61% who voted to leave, mainly because they felt that they hadn’t benefited from the rewards of globalisation and mass migration as represented by the EU. That’s why it’s important that the now Prime Minister has set out the plan for a stronger, fairer, global Britain as we leave the EU.

I will continue to be a strong local voice to ensure the plan works for the city and for our country as a whole.

Last week too, we saw that economic growth predictions for our country had been increased from the negative predictions that George Osborne had conjured up to try to scare people and skew the vote to Remain on 23rd June. After the Prime Minister’s speech, the Pound rose to its highest value for several months, a sign that the markets are continuing to have confidence that this is the right decision for our country and we have a degree of certainty in the process. Under this government, unemployment figures this week show joblessness is down in Peterborough by a phenomenal 68 per cent since 2010, despite some doomsayers’ predictions that Brexit would destroy our economy and immediately send us back into recession

Theresa May has been clear we will remain a good friend and neighbour to Europe – and that means pursuing a bold and ambitious free trade agreement with the European Union. But we also want to be able to strike trade deals with other countries. This offers fantastic opportunities for Peterborough businesses - and we will work hard to get the best possible deal for our country.

We’ll also need to get control of the number of people who come to Britain from Europe, to ensure that Britain is fair to everyone who lives and works in this country. This was a clear message from the public in the city before and during the referendum campaign. Other parties, like Labour, have said that getting control of immigration and our laws isn’t a priority – with Jeremy Corbyn specifically coming to the city to deliver the most bungled embarrassingly incoherent message I’ve ever seen any leader of any political party give in recent times.

Frankly, we’re at an historic juncture and only the Conservatives will take the opportunity to make the country stronger and fairer, with the right deal abroad and a better deal for ordinary working people here at home. Let’s have the confidence in ourselves to go out into the world, securing trade deals, winning contracts, generating wealth and continuing to create jobs across Peterborough.