Generous Peterborough residents donate hundreds of items to support Syrian refugee families arriving into the city

Generous Peterborians have donated more than 400 items to support the arrival of five families of Syrian refugees.

A number of Peterborough charities and organisations have also pledged donations to help welcome the families that will arrive in the coming weeks.

The generous response follows an appeal launched at the end of August asking for items needed to help furnish the homes for the families.

Although most items have now been donated the following would still be welcomed:

. Duvets and duvet covers (including for children)

. A cot

. Kitchen utensils

. Pots and pans

. Hoovers

. Ironing boards

. Lampshades

. Blinds and curtains

. These smaller items can be dropped off at Care Zone in Titan Drive, Fengate, PARCA in Northfield Road or at Peterborough Cathedral.

Earlier this year, Peterborough City Council agreed to resettle around 100 Syrian refugees in Peterborough over the next five years. The refugees will arrive as part of the Government’s Syrian Vulnerable Person Resettlement Programme.

The government is providing funding to cover all the health, social and educational costs for all individual refugees. This is in addition to them being able to access benefits, such as housing benefit.

A number of charities and organisations have supported the appeal including Care Zone, Children of Adam, KingsGate Community Church, PCVS, City College Peterborough, PARCA, Husaini Islamic Centre and Rainbow Saver Credit Union.

Councillor Irene Walsh, the council’s cabinet member for communities and environment capital, said: “Peterborough has a proud history of welcoming those that need our help and the response to the donation appeal shows that this is still very much the case.

“Residents, charities and other organisations have all come together to ensure that the families are supported when they arrive in our city.

“Thank you to those that have been able to help the five families from Syria, all of which will have been living in camps after being forced to leave their homes for their own safety.

“We’ve received donations of clothes, furniture, toys, beds, food, pushchairs and much more. The response from the community has been incredibly positive.”

The five families will move into homes that were either empty properties which have been brought back into use or houses in the private rented sector.

None of the properties found are from the social housing sector.

Any extra items will be distributed to other Peterborough families in need through the Peterborough Community Assistance Scheme. The scheme helps around 350 city families each month.

Residents already donate to the Peterborough Community Assistance Scheme but items such as large pieces of furniture, beds, bedding and kitchen items are always welcome.

Larger items can be collected by Care Zone if you cannot deliver in person. Bedding and furniture must have a fire safety label.

For more information on how to donate people should visit www.peterborough.gov.uk/syrianrefugees. Residents can also ring 01733 747474 or email ask@peterborough.gov.uk if they have any questions or queries.

