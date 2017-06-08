GENERAL ELECTION 2017: Voters in Peterborough head to the polls amid increased security measures

Voters in Peterborough are today heading to the polls to vote in the 2017 General Election - and they may notice an increased security presence.

Extra police and temporary Peterborough City Council CCTV has been rolled out at polling stations across the area to ensure the day runs smoothly.

The polling station at The King's School showing a council CCTV warning

A police spokesman said: “While there is no specific threat to Cambridgeshire, there has been an increased visible policing presence, particularly in crowded places, since the terror attack in London and that will continue throughout polling day.

“Police are asking the public to be alert, but not alarmed, and to report any suspicious behaviour or activity.”

Chief Inspector Laura Koscikiewicz, who will be leading the operation for Cambridgeshire Police, said: “We are working closely with the local councils to ensure the elections in Cambridgeshire run smoothly and in an honest and transparent manner.”