Garden village is opposed

Shailesh Vara, MP for North West Cambridgeshire, has written to Sajid Javid, Secretary of State at the Department for Communities and Local Government, asking him not to shortlist land at Sibson Aerodrome for a new garden village.

As part of its drive to expand house building, the Government asked for expressions of interest for new garden villages, towns and cities, and a shortlist around 12 sites with a view to taking these forward is expected to be published.

The garden village with 2,500 homes, employment land, a school, health services and shops at Sibson Aerodrome has been proposed by Hungtindonshire District Council.

But Peterborough City Council leader Councillor John Holdich said there were “significant concerns” over the “potential impact on our services and infrastructure.”

Cllr Holdich said he could not support the plans due to a “lack of engagement and very limited information” the council received.

His views were expressed in an email to Larkfleet Homes, the prospective developers.