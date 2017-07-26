Former Peterborough MP Stewart Jackson returns to government as chief of staff for Brexit secretary of state

Have your say

The former MP for Peterborough Stewart Jackson has returned to the Government as chief of staff for the Secretary of State for Exiting the EU, David Davis.

The Conservative arch-Eurosceptic said he was “hugely honoured” to have been appointed to the position.

Mr Jackson, who was elected as the city’s MP in 2005, was defeated by Labour’s Fiona Onasanya in June’s general election.

The outspoken politician was previously working in the Government prior to the election as the Parliamentary Private Secretary to Mr Davis.

He tweeted: “Hugely honoured to be appointed as SpAd & Chief of Staff to Sec State @DExEUgov. Fantastic job at historic juncture. Now signing off Twitter.”