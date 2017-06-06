Former Mayor of Peterborough and Friends of Central Park founder dies

A former Mayor of Peterborough and long-standing Conservative councillor has died aged 79.

Yvonne Lowndes, who represented Park Ward for 19 years, sadly passed away this week in Park House Nursing Home.

Yvonne was mayor in 1997/1998, the first year when Peterborough had its own unitary authority.

She also founded the Friends of Central Park group and was chair of Peterborough City Council’s Planning and Environmental Protection Committee.

Her nephew, Peterborough Telegraph photographer David Lowndes, said: “Yvonne dedicated her life to the city. She was quite selfless and worked very hard for Peterborough.”

Current Conservative Park ward councillor John Peach said: “Many people in Park ward and the city will remember Yvonne for her hard work both in the ward and at the Town Hall.”

Coun Gavin Esey, Coun John Peach, Yvonne Lowndes, then chair of the Friends of Central Park, with Ian lilley, Steve Woodruff and Arthur Fisher (park rangers) with their Green Flag EMN-150816-170026009

City council leader Cllr John Holdich said: “It’s a sad loss for the family and her friends. She was a very active councillor and was on the cabinet in the early days.

“She was a champion of the underdog and always thought of other people. She made a very positive contribution to Peterborough and particularly in Central Park. That was her baby.”