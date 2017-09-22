Family of five living in two room Peterborough hostel as they wait for house of their own

A homeless family with four children are living in a two-room hostel in Peterborough as they wait for a house of their own.

Mum Joanne Parsons is sleeping on a sofa bed at Hope House in Fletton while her children Jordan (17), Jaycee (15), Ellie (6) and Josh (6) share bunk beds.

Foster carer Joanne (38) said she was put up in a three bedroom guest house for six months before recently being downsized and sent to Hope House where she says there is a strong smell of cannabis.

“We are struggling,” she said. “The children don’t understand why they can’t have friends over to stay at night. I’ve got a six-year-old boy saying ‘when will we get a place of our own?’.”

The family previously lived in a caravan, but the vehicle’s owner sold it to a buyer who gave the occupants notice to leave.

Joanne said because she receives housing benefit she cannot find a place to rent on the open market.

A council spokeswoman said guest houses should only be used in an absolute emergency. She added: “The well documented demands for social housing in the city mean that it is inevitable we have to use temporary accommodation whilst waiting for suitable permanent homes to become available.”