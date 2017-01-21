Energy tariff landmark

Peterborough Energy, the council’s energy tariff offered exclusively for residents of the city, has this week welcomed its 6,000th household.

The council says this means Peterborough residents’ have now saved just shy of £1.4 million.

Council leader Councillor John Holdich said: “I’m delighted that 6,000 households have joined me on the Peterborough Energy tariff.

“The level of savings achieved by some of the customers is a good indication that many Peterborough households are still paying too much for their energy.”

Peterborough Energy was formed by the council and OVO Energy. For information on switching, visit www.peterboroughenergy.co.uk or call 0800 408 6706.