Election day: Who are the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough mayoral candidates and what would they do for our city?

Have you decided who will get your vote as people go to the polls to elect the first Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Mayor today, Thursday, 4 May?

• Polling stations across Cambridgeshire & Peterborough will be open until 10pm tonight. The count, and result is expected on Friday, follow @peterboroughtel on Twitter and the PT on Facebook for updates.

We spoke to each of the seven candidates, asking them what their policies are and what they would do to help the people of Peterborough and improve our city.

Here’s what each of the candidates had to say:

Peter Dawe - Independent - Millionaire businessman reveals radical plan for Peterborough if elected mayor

Rob Cantrill - Liberal Democrat - Lib Dem hopeful wants to provide a ‘strong voice’ for the region

Julie Howell - Green Party - Reliable public transport is priority for Green Julie if elected mayor of Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

James Palmer - Conservative - ‘Peterborough can rival Silicon Valley and China’ says Conservative mayor candidate

Kevin Price - Labour - Labour mayor candidate sets sights on fixing Peterborough’s housing problems

Paul Bullen - UKIP - ‘Common sense and no secrecy’ promises UKIP candidate for Cambridgeshire mayor

Stephen Goldspink - English Democrat - Candidate hopes there will be no ‘trumping’ him in mayoral election

A big election issue: What will new Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Mayor do with transport?.

Why voting for new Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough is important

What is devolution?

Under devolution, the Combined Authority for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough has been created. It is led by an elected mayor and the cabinet includes the leaders of the seven biggest Cambridgeshire councils (including Peterborough City Council) and a representative of the Greater Cambridge Greater Peterborough Enterprise Partnership.

What powers and money does it have?

The combined authority, which currently meets monthly in different locations, has:

• £20 million a year funding for 30 years to be invested towards growth

• £170 million to spend on housing, of which £70 million is ringfenced for Cambridge

• Responsibility for chairing an area-based review of 16+ skills provision and devolved 19+ adult skills funding from 2018/19

• Responsibility to create a comprehensive database of available public and private sector land and to remove barriers to its disposal/development in order to bring in more land for housing and employment.