Eight parking machines stolen in Peterborough in five months at cost of thousands of pounds

Eight parking machines have been stolen in Peterborough since the start of December, costing the cash-strapped city council thousands of pounds.

A total of £1,000 was stolen from the machines which each cost £4,500 to replace.

Four of the machines were taken from the Wirrina Car Park in Bishop’s Road which is now only accepting cashless payments, while bollards have also been installed to deter thieves.

A Peterborough City Council spokesman said: “Since the start of December seven car park ticket machines have been stolen in the city as well as one on-street ticket machine.

“A total of £1,000 was stolen from the eight machines, with £44 being the lowest amount taken.

“Given the unprecedented level of theft we have made a number of changes including an additional collection so that all machines are emptied every single day.

“Bollards have been installed next to machines for additional security and there is now no minimum payment for card transactions.

“In total four machines were taken from the Wirrina Car Park and at this time we are only accepting cashless payments - by card or RingGo - in this car park.”