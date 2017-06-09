Defeated former Peterborough MP Stewart Jackson says ‘the best is yet to come’

Former Peterborough MP Stewart Jackson has vowed ‘the best is yet to come’ following his defeat in the General Election last night.

Mr Jackson lost his seat to Labour’s Fiona Onasanya at last night’s count.

Writing on Facebook, he said: “Thanks for all the fantastic, warm and genuine messages this morning following my defeat in the General Election as MP for Peterborough yesterday. I polled almost 47% - an increase of 7.5% - but it wasn’t enough.

“It’s been a fantastic honour and privilege to have represented the city in the last dozen years and I don’t regret a second of the time and the wonderful opportunities given to me in that term serving my fellow citizens, the campaigns, friendships, community work and of course working in Westminster, ably supported by a brilliant office team.

“I wish my successor Fiona Onasanya all the very best of luck and I’m sure she’ll do a great job.

“n the meantime, a new chapter starts in my and my family’s life, I just don’t know what it is yet!

This quote from President Richard Nixon on his resignation in 1974 comes to mind: Quoting the Ballad of Sir Andrew Barton-

“I am hurt but but I am not slain, I’ll lie me down and bleed awhile. Then I’ll rise and fight again.”

“It’s been fun but the best is yet to come.”