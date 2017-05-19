Deadline to register to vote in General Election 2017 just days away

There are just four days left to register to vote for the 2017 General Election.

You must be registered by 11.59pm on Monday, May 22, in order to take part in the June 8 election.

If you are already registered from previous elections you do not need to register again.

Anyone who has not already registered to vote at their current address can register online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

Emma Hartley, head of campaigns at the Electoral Commission, said: “It’s important that anyone who is eligible to vote has the opportunity to participate in elections which will have a direct effect on local issues.

“Registering to vote is easy to do online and only takes a few minutes.”