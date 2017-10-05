Deadline extended for developers to reach agreement over 5,000 home Great Haddon development

Developers have been given another six weeks to reach an agreement over the landmark Great Haddon development where the first of 5,000 homes were meant to have been built in 2011.

A deadline of September 30 for the developers to finalise their £75 million contributions towards the site’s infrastructure has now been extended by Peterborough City Council, which said “significant progress” has been made.

The project is due to deliver 5,350 homes, 9,000 jobs, four schools, three shopping centres and sports facilities near the A1M and A15.

However, it has been beset by delays with the developers failing to reach an agreement over their contributions (known as a Section 106 agreement).

This forced the council in July to set a deadline for the Section 106 to be signed off, with the deadline now being extended.

A council spokeswoman said: “Whilst significant progress on working towards signing the Great Haddon Section 106 has been made, there is still more work to do.

“A six week extension has been agreed to get the Section 106 agreement signed and the application determined.

“The new deadline is November 10.”

The September 30 deadline was agreed by the council’s planning committee back in July following a recommendation by planning officers who were praised for “banging heads together.”

At the meeting representatives from the developers - O & H Properties, Marlborough Oasis and Barratt Homes - said an agreement in principle had been reached.

This would see O&H build a loop road through the development from Yaxley either when Marlborough had built 500 homes or by the second quarter of 2022 - whichever was later.

At the time committee member and cabinet member for planning, Cllr Peter Hiller, said he lacked confidence that the agreement would ever be signed despite the optimism of the developers.

Speaking on Tuesday he said he had a “high degree of confidence” that the Section 106 agreement would be signed, but that “it’s not over ‘till it’s over.”

He added: “The extension is necessary for all parties to finalise their arrangements and I do agree with allowing the extra time for the legal and contractual elements to be finalised.”

North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara said: “This is disappointing because the public really do need to know what the position is.

“I very much hope that there will be no further extensions and that this has been made absolutely clear by the council.”

