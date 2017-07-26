Date set for crucial by-election in rural council ward

A by-election to fill a Peterborough City Council seat left vacant by a retired mayor has been called.

Residents in Eye, Thorney and Newborough will go to the polls on Thursday, September 7.

The result - and that of another by-election for the Park Ward, which is scheduled for next month - could have a major impact on the make-up of Peterborough City Council, as currently no party has an overall majority.

The Conservatives have 29 councillors - with 58 councillors currently sitting. The Conservatives would have to win both by-elections to gain an overall majority.

The Eye, Thorney and Newborough seat has been vacant since the resignation of David Sanders, who was Mayor of Peterborough in 2016-2017. Mr Sanders represented the Conservative party.

The by-election will take place three weeks after a by-election is held for the vacant Park Ward seat. The Park Ward election will take place on Thursday August 17 to find a replacement for John Shearman, who resigned from his seat in June. Mr Shearman represented the Labour party.

Nominations for people standing for the Eye, Thorney and Newborough election open on August 3 and close at 4pm on August 10.