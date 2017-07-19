County councillors vote themselves 30% pay rise

Have your say

A pay rise of 30 per cent was voted through by Cambridgeshire county councillors, more than was recommended by an independent panel.

The councillors have boosted their basic allowances from £7,933 to £10,315, while special responsibility allowances will also rise.

The amount paid to councillors will now increase from £859,840 to £936,726.

The Labour and Liberal Democrat group leaders both condemned the pay rise.

Conservative-run Peterborough City Council voted themselves a 27 per cent pay rise last year, despite the opposition parties voting against it or abstaining,

