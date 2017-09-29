Councillor who defected from Liberal Democrats allowed to join Peterborough Labour group

Labour has agreed to allow city councillor Darren Fower onto its group on the council.
Cllr Fower recently defected from the Liberal Democrats to Labour.
Labour now has 16 councillors on the 60 seat council.
The Conservatives have 30 and the Lib Dems have six.
