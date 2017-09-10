Council seeks views to improve standards in rental sector

Fenland District Council is seeking the views of landlords and agents in Wisbech to help shape plans aimed at improving standards in the town’s private rented sector.

The authority is considering the best approach to tackle poor housing conditions and management, reduce crime and anti-social behaviour, and improve the quality of life for both tenants and the wider community.

Two informal drop-in sessions have been organised to gather views at The Oasis Centre in St Michael’s Avenue, Wisbech, on Wednesday, September 13.

Agents can have their say between 4pm and 5.30pm, and landlords from between 6pm and 7.30pm. Attendees will be asked what they think the issues are and what their solutions would be.