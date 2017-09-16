Council leader will not support plans for 2,500 homes in Peterborough

The leader of Peterborough City Council says he will not support the council’s plans to build 2,500 new homes in countryside north of Castor and Ailsworth.

Cllr John Holdich, who represents Castor on the council, has previously labelled the plans as “environmental vandalism.”

His cabinet colleague and fellow ward member for Castor Cllr Peter Hiller, who holds the portfolio for housing and planning, said he had “huge reservations” about the proposals, which are included in Peterborough’s Local Plan.

He told the Peterborough Telegraph: “Both John Holdich and I have made public our antipathy toward the Government-owned land being proposed for development north of Castor.

“That said, we welcome the views of all members, residents and other commentators regarding this and all other aspects of the draft plan as it goes through the various stages before submission.”

A new version of the Local Plan was released this week, setting out future development in Peterborough until 2036. The cabinet will vote on it on September 25 before it goes before all councillors on October 11.

Martin Chilcott, chair of Protect Rural Peterborough, which is campaigning against the proposed development, said: “The support our campaign has generated has been incredible and shows how people from across the city are opposed to concreting over this vital part of our green lung.”