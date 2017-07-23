Council leader steps down from role

The Executive Leader of Huntingdonshire District Council, Councillor Robin Howe, is stepping down from his post to focus full-time on his role as Deputy Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

Councillor Howe said: “The role I fill as Deputy Mayor of the Combined Authority is taking over an ever-increasing amount of my time and in my opinion should be a full-time role, as it is for the Mayor. The Mayor is fully behind my decision and whilst I do regret that I shall be unable to oversee the programme of reforms I have begun at HDC in the last 15 months, my new full-time role will be an exciting and challenging one.” A new Executive Leader will be appointed next week.