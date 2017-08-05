Council is against chief’s fire takeover

A proposal for Cambridgeshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner to take over the governance of the county’s fire service has been roundly criticised by Peterborough city councillors.

The Conservative-run council unanimously voiced its disapproval to the plan in a motion which was carried at last week’s full council meeting.

The motion, put forward by Cllr Andrew Bond, called on Commissioner Jason Ablewhite, a Tory politician, to instead join the Cambridgeshire Fire Authority, the body made up of councillors which currently has governance over Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Cllr David Over, who sits on the Fire Authority, said the commissioner’s business case for the change was “generalised, vague and biased.”

Cllr John Whitby said: “Whilst I understand the most efficient form of control is a dictatorship, it’s not always the best.”