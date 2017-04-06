Council customer service centres in Yaxley and Ramsey to close

Council customer service centres in Yaxley and Ramsey are set to close.

The decision from Huntingdonshire District Council has come after the centres have seen fewer and fewer people using them, with more people accessing services online.

The council is also closing the centre in St Neots, with The Customer Contact Centre at Pathfinder House, Huntingdon set to become a fully integrated, multi-agency hub offering face-to-face services.

John Taylor, Head of Customer Services, said: “The decision to close the centres was not reached easily, but as customers and residents change the way they prefer to access our services, and being mindful of the need to always make the best use of the council’s resources while still providing excellent service, we recognised the need to make this change. We have thought hard about how we can support residents through this change and will work closely with local ward members in this process.”