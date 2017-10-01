Council cash office to close

The Peterborough City Council cash office is set to close in a bid to save the authority money.

The office, based in Bayard Place, will close by March next year after the measure was agreed at a meeting of the council’s cabinet on Monday.

The council had run a public consultation on the issue - however, only 27 people responded.

While 18 people said they wanted to see the office kept open, with comments made including people expressing a preference to pay by cash and face to face, the cabinet said measures being introduced would mean the service would still be available to residents. There will be about 100 locations including banks, Post Offices and payzones where residents will be able to pay in cash, or in person.

The number of people using the cash office has fallen by 10 per cent over the past 12 months, and it is hoped by closing the office, the council will save £100,000 every year.

The council report revealed there were four part time members of staff working at the office, and the authority would be working to minimise the effect on the workers.

As part of the same proposals, it was agreed parking permits and taxi licensing would now be organised and carried out online.