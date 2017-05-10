Conservative Peterborough City Council leader chosen to stay on in role

The Conservative leader of Peterborough City Council has been chosen by his party to remain in the post for at least another year.

Councillor John Holdich was unopposed by Tory councillors when he stood for re-election at the party’s AGM on Tuesday evening.

Cllr Holdich, who is also cabinet member for education, will now seek re-election from all councillors when they hold their annual meeting on Monday, May 22, but that should be a formality as the Conservatives hold 29 of the 59 seats.

The Glinton and Castor ward member said: “It’s going to be a tough year. We’ve already had to make £60 million worth of cuts and take on another £60 million worth of responsibilities. And we have another £20 million to go.

“As I normally do, I will try to involve the whole council into finding a consensus of opinion.”

In an exclusive interview with the Peterborough Telegraph in March, Cllr Holdich set out his agenda for the next 12 months.

His plans include introducing a new right-turn on Bourges Boulevard for motorists to get into the station’s long-stay car park, with the car park then turned into a multi-storey.

Further priorities for the year include having plans for the long-awaited redevelopment of North Westgate on display to the public, while proposals for a “very special” museum to display the finding at Must Farm, as well as a new research facility, could also be drawn up.

The AGM of Conservative councillors at the Town Hall also saw deputy council leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald re-elected unopposed, while Cllr Howard Fuller now takes up the vacant post of group policy chair.

Cllr Holdich will announce his cabinet for the next year if re-elected by the council on May 22.

There were no local elections this year, but a third of the council will be up for re-election in 12 months’ time.

A by-election is also being held in East ward on June 8 following the death of Conservative councillor Marcus Sims.

