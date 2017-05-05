Conservative and Liberal Democrat to face off in only two candidates to make it to second voting round

Two candidates have made it through to the second round of voting in the race to become the first Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.
Only Conservative James Palmer and Liberal Democrat Rod Cantrill remain after the first preference votes have been counted - Labour, UKIP, the Green Party, English Democrats and Independent Peter Dawe all having been eliminated.
The second preference votes will now be counted to decide which of the remaining two candidates is made Mayor.
The combined first round results for all wards in the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Mayoral Election 2017:
James Palmer - Conservative - 76,064
Rod Cantrill - Liberal Democrat - 47,026
Kevin Price - Labour - 37,297
Paul Bullen - UKIP - 15,931
Julie Howell - Green Party - 12,628
Peter Dawe - Independent - 9,176
Stephen Goldspink - English Democrat - 2,256