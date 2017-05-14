City Lib Dem candidate confirmed

The Liberal Democrat party has confirmed its candidate for the Peterborough constituency at the general election.

Beki Sellick will stand against Stewart Jackson (Conservative), Fiona Onasanya (Labour) and Fiona Radic (Green Party) at the election on June 8.

The railway engineer, who is chair of Park Streets Ahead Residents Association, launched her campaign on Europe Day, which was held on Tuesday.

She said: “It is clear that Theresa May is willing to scrap a free trade deal with the rest of Europe in order to pander to UKIP and the far-right of her own party.

“Nobody knows what Brexit will look like. The choices Theresa May will make will affect Peterborough and our country for decades – our jobs, our cost of living, our environment, our safety, where we can travel and where we can live.

“Lib Dems offer the only strong opposition across the country - particularly to Stewart Jackson here in Peterborough.”