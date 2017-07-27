Candidates announced for second Peterborough City Council by-election

Have your say

Two candidates have been announced for a Peterborough City Council by-election.

Michael Alexander (Green Party) and Dr Christian DeFeo (Labour) will contest the Eye, Thorney and Newborough seat on September 7.

Peterborough born Mr Alexander (49) is an engineer who has lived in Thorney for the last 14 years. He is married with five children.

If elected, he has pledged to campaign hard for improved public transport and protection of the city’s green spaces.

New York born Dr DeFeo lives between Eye and Thorney. He has a PhD in creative writing and is working towards a PhD in engineering.

He was head of campaign communications for the Peterborough Labour Party during June’s General Election.

He said the council’s plans to expand Eye are unacceptable to many and that more ward cleaning is needed.