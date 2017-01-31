Cambridgeshire MEP says European Parliament will not tolerate trump Muslim ban

Cambridgeshire’s Labour MEP Alex Mayer has condemned President Trump’s Muslim ban as a breach of human rights and a kick in the teeth for the rule of international law on refugees.

Ms Mayer who is Labour’s spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Human Rights in the European Parliament said the United States must respect the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the 1951 Refugee Convention and welcomed the debate on the issue scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday of this week.

Speaking from the Parliament Ms Mayer stated that discrimination based on race, religion, or nationality of asylum seekers is a serious breach of international law.

Ms Mayer said “Trump’s ill thought through plan of state-sponsored discrimination is appalling. Men, women and children, seeking refuge from torture and mass murder are being demonised and put in danger, justified only by a spurious general suspicion against people of a certain religion.

“Tolerance and diversity give us strength and respect for different cultures is an essential strategy in promoting democracy, human rights and preventing conflict across the world.

“If our Prime Minister is not prepared to stand up to Trump against the Muslim ban it is even more important that voices united across Europe tell him that these actions are unacceptable.”