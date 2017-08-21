Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Mayor disappointed by new A47 proposals

The Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough said he is disappointed by new proposals for upgrading the A47.

Mayor James Palmer said the proposals announced last week by Highways England did not go far enough and needed to be pushed on quickly.

The proposals include a new dual carriageway between Wansford and Sutton.

Mayor Palmer, who heads the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, said: “Clearly the proposal to dual the A47 between Wansford and Sutton is to be welcomed.

“I have no doubt that the plans for the Guyhirn junction will make a positive difference to a particularly congested section of the road.

“However, I can’t help but feel disappointed by the published proposals overall. They fall far short of what I believe is needed to tackle congestion along this key corridor.

“I personally find it baffling that according to the timescales published by Highways England it’s likely to take just short of three years to go from where we are today to the roundabout at Guyhirn being enlarged. Without doubt greater urgency needs to be injected into the proposals.”

In June the combined authority voted to develop a business case for dualling the A47 between the A16 east of Peterborough and Walton Highways east of Wisbech.

Mayor Palmer added: “What we are talking about here is a crucial transport corridor linking Norwich to Peterborough and via the A1 the rest of the country.

“It needs to be fully dualled between Peterborough and Wisbech. I see it as part of my role as mayor to inject the kind of urgency behind these proposals that the people in the north of the area I represent expect.

“They use the A47 on a daily basis and know better than anyone the clear need for it to be significantly upgraded sooner rather than later.”

RELATED

New A47 dualling plans are ‘a step in the right direction’

Landowner vows to fight A47 plans