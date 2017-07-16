By-election called after city councillor resigns from post

A by-election has been called after the resignation of a Peterborough City Councillor.

John Shearman, who represented the Labour Party, stepped down from his position as Park Ward councillor last month, due to personal issues.

The by-election to find his replacement will be held on Thursday, August 17.

The by-election has been called after a petition from local electors was received by the Returning Officer for the city council, Gillian Beasley.

An official notice of election will be published today (Thursday).

Nominations will open tomorrow from 10am and will run until 4pm on Friday July, 21.

People wishing to vote by post must apply by 5pm on Wednesday, August 2.

The count will take place at Peterborough Town Hall.

A by-election for the vacant Eye and Thorney seat has yet to be called, following the resignation of former Mayor of Peterborough David Sanders.