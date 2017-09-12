Bullish Shailesh Vara says Britain’s negotiating position is ‘a lot stronger than many believe’ as he supports EU repeal bill

Bullish MP Shailesh Vara believes Britain’s negotiating position with the European Union is “a lot stronger than many believe.”

The MP for North West Cambridgeshire backed the Government’s EU Withdrawal Bill which aims to end the supremacy of EU legislation over UK laws.

He said: “Brexit is happening and it’s important that Britain secures the best deal possible with the European Union.

“Despite the tough talk from the EU we need to recognise that our negotiating position is a lot stronger than many believe.

“It’s too simplistic to say that it’s Britain versus 27 other EU countries. We need to remember that our population is significantly more than 15 EU countries combined and we are the fifth strongest economy in the world.

“It’s in the EU’s interests to work with us and they need to accept that it is a two-way negotiation.”

MP for Peterborough Fiona Onasanya opposed the bill, which now goes to a committee stage after passing its first test in Parliament.

She said the bill gave ministers “unregulated power” to sidestep Parliament.

