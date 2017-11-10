BUDGET: Peterborough Lottery put on hold

A new Peterborough Lottery has been put on hold.

Peterborough City Council said it had decided to pause the project because “the council needs to focus its effort on strategic items, such as social care provision and homelessness, and therefore the timing is no longer right for this project to go ahead.”

However, the council insisted that the lottery had not been scrapped and was just “on ice” for now. It added that an application to set the lottery up had been sent to the Gambling Commission for approval.

The decision to halt the Peterborough Lottery was announced in the council’s first set of proposals for its 2018/19 budget.

Plans to set up the lottery were first announced in January and were given the green light by the council’s cabinet in July.

The lottery was due to be launched in the autumn with tickets sold online for £1.

The draw would have been weekly with a jackpot of £25,000 and a range of smaller prizes on offer too.

Sixty per cent of the proceeds raised would have gone to good causes, with the aim of raising around £5,500 in the first year and £67,500 by year three.

RELATED

Peterborough Lottery set to begin in the autumn with a £25,000 jackpot