BUDGET: Parking charges and residential parking permits set to rise

Peterborough’s car parks are set to see increased parking charges.

Under new budget proposals, Peterborough City Council is proposing to increase daytime car parking fees in off-street car parks that offer all-day rates.

This means that all-day parking in the Wirrina, Dickens Street and Pleasure Fair Meadow car parks would increase to £4 per day.

Dickens Street is currently charging £2.50 for all day parking, while the other two are currently charging £3.

All other daytime car park rates will remain unchanged.

It is also proposed to increase evening off-street parking charges at council car parks from £1.50 to £2 for any period between 5pm and 7am.

And charges are proposed to increase on-street car parking from £1.10 to £1.50, however these spaces will remain free overnight between 6.30pm and 8am.

An increase to the cost of residential parking permits - frozen since 2009 - has also been proposed. This will mean the cost of an annual permit will increase from £19 to £25 in 2017/18 and rise to £30 from 2019/20. There will also be increases to a six month permit, business permit and visitor scratchcards.

The council is budgeting to make an extra £168,000 from parking charges in 2017/18.

Last year, the council increased day-time fees in all car parks except Bishop’s Road, Wirrina, Wellington Street and Riverside (Key Theatre), while 30 minute charging periods were removed except for Car Haven.

The new proposals are announced in the second and final phase of budget proposals which will bridge the council’s £28 million deficit following large government cuts.

The proposals are voted on in March.

