BUDGET: Council commits to scheme fining drivers for verge and pavement in Peterborough

A scheme which will see drivers fined for verge and pavement parking has been promised the go ahead by the city council.

Included in the authority’s first set of 2018/19 budget proposals is a committment to spend £22,000 towards implementing the scheme which will begin in April 2018.

Under the proposals, there will be a city-wide ban on parking on verges or the pavement, but this will only be enforced in certain areas where local residents or the emergency services make a strong case that action needs to be taken.

The scheme is being taken forward by the Conservative-run cabinet after it was first proposed by the council’s Verge Parking Action Group, which was set up following a motion by Labour group leader Cllr Ed Murphy at a Full Council meeting.

The council said the £22,000 will be spent establishing the scheme, associated signage and on enforcement.

Although the scheme will not start until April, if the proposals are approved at a future Full Council meeting residents can contact their councillors to suggest areas where the verge and pavement parking ban should be enforced.

RELATED

Peterborough drivers face fines for parking on roadside verges or pavements