Broadway Theatre decision date delayed

A decision on whether to give planning permission to convert the Broadway Theatre into 67 apartments has been delayed.

The verdict was due to be made by Peterborough City Council’s planning committee on Tuesday, February 21.

However, a council spokeswoman said new information had been submitted and needed to be reviewed.

A new decision date has not yet been decided.

The application includes proposals for two retail units and car parking spaces,

A recommendation by planning officers on whether to approve or reject the planning application has not yet been released.

The future of the iconic theatre on Broadway remains uncertain. Estate agents City and County told the Peterborough Telegraph in October that a bid for it had been accepted, but the council said it is still in talks to buy it.

