Broadband report: Vara calls for quicker internet

Shailesh Vara, MP for North West Cambridgeshire, has called for the Government, Ofcom and broadband providers to urgently improve broadband services after he joined 55 colleagues from across political parties to co-sign the British Infrastructure Group of MPs’ (BIG) latest report, ‘Broadbad 2.0’.

Mr Vara said 14,453 broadband connections in his constituency do not receive speeds above the proposed minimum standard.

The report criticises the fact that data is not available on whether poor broadband speeds are due to homeowners being unable to order a faster service or whether the nationally mandated faster internet is simply not available at their property.

Mr Vara said: “It is unacceptable that in 21st century Britain we have such huge disparities in the provision of broadband.”

Statistics from Broadbad 2.0 report:

Constituency:

A) Total no. of broadband connections 2016

B) % broadband connections < 10 Mb/s 2016

C) No. broadband connections < 10 Mb/s (superfast and non-superfast) 2016

Peterborough:

A) 40,830

B) 26.2%

C) 10,707

North West Cambridgeshire:

A) 49,056

B) 29.5%

C) 14,453

Read the full British Infrastructure Group of MPs’ (BIG) report, ‘Broadbad 2.0’ as a PDF download from: www.britishinfrastructuregroup.uk.