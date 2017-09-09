Brexit talk with shoppers

Open Britain had a stall out in Peterborough on Sunday.

Rob Scriven, Joseph Wells, Callum Robertson, Matthew Mahabadi, Virginia Colquhoun and Steve Wilson were at the stall speaking to people walking along Bridge Street about Brexit.

Matthew, who is a Labour Peterborough city councillor, said: “Open Britain was out on Bridge Street asking residents if ‘hard Brexit’ was worth the risk to the economy.

“We heard many different voices, from new residents and old, and we were especially pleased to meet young people who’d become more politically aware since the decision to leave the EU.

“We hope to be out again soon and ask anyone interested in finding out more to visit our website open-britain.co.uk.”