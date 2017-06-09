BREAKING VIDEO: Shailesh Vara retains North West Cambs seat

Conservative Shailesh Vara has retained his North West Cambridgeshire seat with a slightly reduced majority.

He beat off Labour’s Iain Ramsbottom (9,521 votes), Liberal Democrat Bridget Smith (3,168), UKIP’s John Whitby (2,518) and Green’s Gregor Guthrie (1,255) to secure his fourth term as MP with 37,529 votes.

Mr Vara’s18,008 majority was slightly down on his 2015 election result where he enjoyed a 19,795 majority.

Mr Vara said: “I’m honoured to have been elected for the fourth time to serve the people of North West Cambridgeshire.

“I’m here to serve everyone in the constituency - for those people who certainly voted for me, but also for those who voted for other candidates as well as those who didn’t vote for anyone.”

His victory came as fellow Tory lost his neighbouring Peterborough seat to Labour’s Fiona Onasanya.