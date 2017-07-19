BREAKING VIDEO: Peterborough City Council forced to adjourn meeting as police called due to protesters

Police have tonight been called to Peterborough Town Hall and a meeting of Peterborough City Council adjourned due to protesters.

The protesters filled the public gallery and made their presence known at this evening's 7pm meeting, calling for Councillor Andy Coles resignation.

Councillor Coles is the former Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner for Cambridgeshire who resigned from that role following the screening of a Channel 4 investigation that claimed he had a relationship with a young activist while working as an undercover officer.

The Channel 4 programme screened on Friday May 12 centred on an investigation into the activities of undercover police officers in the 1990s who infiltrated a group of animal rights activists.

The programme interviewed a woman who is taking legal action against Met Police and her allegations against Mr Coles.

Mr Coles, the Conservative city councillor for the Fletton and Woodston ward and former city council cabinet member for children’s services, was present at tonight's meeting, as was Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite.

A peaceful protest was held outside town hall prior to the meeting starting, at which time protesters filled the public gallery in the meeting room.

Police attended and tried to calm the protesters, but the Mayor of Peterborough John Fox called the meeting to an end soon after as disruption continued.

Peterborough Telegraph reporter inside the meeting Joel Lamy tweeted: "Councillors have never seen this before. Mayor has ordered the public gallery to be cleared."

The meeting has been adjourned for one week.