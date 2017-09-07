BREAKING VIDEO: Conservatives win important Peterborough City Council by-election

The Conservatives have won an important Peterborough City Council by-election to keep a firm grip on their power in the Town Hall.

Victory for Nigel Simons in Eye, Thorney and Newborough this evening (Thursday, September 7) means the Tories hold 30 of the 60 council seats and should be able to vote through key legislation such as the budget.

Mr Simons, the son of former mayor George Simons, held the seat for the Conservatives with 1,018 votes, ahead of second-placed Christian DeFeo of the Labour Party.

The announcement at the Manor Farm Community Centre in Eye saw UKIP come third, ahead of the Green Party in fourth and the Liberal Democrats who came last.

The by-election was called after the resignation of former Mayor of Peterborough David Sanders.

The other councillors in the ward are Steve Allen and Richard Brown who are also Conservatives.

Turnout for the by-election was 27.29 per cent.

FULL RESULT

Nigel Simons (Conservative) - 1,018

Christian DeFeo (Labour) - 555

Mary Herdman (UKIP) - 279

Michael Alexander (Green Party - 61

Callum Robertson (Liberal Democrat) - 35

Turnout: 27.29%