Conservative Shailesh Vara has retained his North West Cambridgeshire seat.

He beat off Liberal Democrat Bridget Smith, Labour’s Iain Ramsbottom, UKIP’s John Whitby and Green’s Gregor Guthrie to secure his fourth term as MP.

His victory came as fellow Tory lost his neighouring Peterborough seat Pto Labour’s Fiona Onasanya.

More to follow shortly.