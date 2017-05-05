BREAKING: Peterborough backs Conservative mayor

Peterborough has given its backing for a Conservative mayor.

The city has given its backing to James Palmer with the Tory candidate winning 12,629 votes.

In second was Kevin Price of Labour with 8,614 votes, ahead of Paul Bullen (UKIP, 3,359 votes), Rod Cantrill (Liberal Democrat, 3,100), Julie Howell (Green Party, 3,012), Peter Dawe (Independent, 1,207), Stephen Goldspink (English Democrat, 851).

Turnout in the city was just under 25 per cent.

Mr Palmer has also received the most votes in East Cambs where he is the district council leader.

His 9,980 votes were more than the 5,174 received by second place Mr Cantrill.

Mr Price came third in the district.

In Fenland, Mr Palmer won with 10,513 votes. Mr Bullen came second with 2,754 votes, narrowly ahead of Mr Price.

Should Mr Palmer win the most votes in Cambridgeshire but not receive more than 50 per cent of the votes, he will go head-to-head with the second place candidate.

The second choice votes of the defeated candidates would then be added on to the totals to decide the winner.

More as we have it.