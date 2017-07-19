BREAKING: £150,000 chief finance officer resigns from Peterborough City Council

The chief finance officer at Peterborough City Council has resigned from his £150,000 a year position.

John Harrison, who received £184,572 last year including pension contributions, leaves his position at the end of the month.

Cllr John Holdich, leader of the council, said: “John Harrison after 12 years’ service to the council has decided to resign from his position of corporate director: resources, to pursue other opportunities.

“John’s last day will be July 31, 2017. On behalf of the council, I would like to thank John for his services and wish him good luck for the future.”

A council spokeswoman said it could not add any more on the reasons behind Mr Harrison’s departure after it had reached a legal agreement with him on what it could say.

She added that Mr Harrison would receive a payment on leaving which he was contractually entitled to.

The council issued a statement yesterday saying Mr Harrison was “currently away from the office until further notice.”

The statement added: “Interim arrangements have been put in place to ensure there is leadership and management in each of the areas that John is responsible for.”

The spokeswoman said Mr Harrison resigned after that statement was issued.

Tonight (Wednesday, July 19) the council will vote on whether to approve Marion Kelly - who is currently service director for financial services - as the interim finance director.

RELATED

No explanation as Peterborough City Council chief finance officer steps away from job for unspecified time period