BBC One to feature housing enforcement in Peterborough

BBC1 viewers will get an insight into the issues facing housing enforcement officers in Peterborough.

The new series of The Housing Enforcers airs from today (Monday, November 13) at 9.15am and features a series of programmes filmed in the city.

The producers, Twofour, worked with Peterborough City Council to secure access to housing officers working in areas of the city.

From life-endangering fire traps to health hazards and accidents waiting to happen, presenter Matt Allwright is on the frontline with Peterborough’s housing enforcement team to investigate what can happen when landlords and tenants fail to take safety seriously.

Housing enforcement officers are shown speaking to tenants about potential safety issues in their homes. The officers then take the issues up with landlords who have a duty to attend to the disrepair and safety issues that are reported to them to prevent injury to the health and wellbeing of the occupants.

David Marshall, council housing enforcement officer, said: “We were pleased to work with the Housing Enforcers to highlight cases of unhealthy and hazardous living conditions and what the council is doing to address this.”