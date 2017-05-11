Bar owners offering FREE beer to people who register to vote

Bar owners across the country are fighting political apathy by offering free BEER to people who register to vote.

Just 36 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds voted in the Brexit referendum - and there are fears the election next month will have a similarly low turnout.

The ‘Vote This Year - Get Free Beer’ campaign was launched this week to appeal to younger people who aren’t interested in the election on June 8.

Participating punters have to go online to register to vote and then take the confirmation email to one of the signed up pubs to get their pint.

The campaign has been launched by Joby Andrews, who runs event bar specialists Refresh West, and a number of pubs in south west England.

He said: “I was apathetic and not engaged when I was younger and didn’t vote as I didn’t see the point, but with what’s going on around the world and here in the UK these days it seems more important than ever.

“I’m motivated by this to try and get people, especially the young, to engage in what will massively affect their futures and register to vote.

“If they love beer as much as I did back then, a free pint will hopefully encourage them to register, so when it comes to polling day on June 8 it’ll be much easier for them to vote and make their voice heard.”

Pubs in other areas of the country have also signed up and - we certainly hope - that bars from Peterborough will decide to get in on the act by signing up at www.votethisyeargetfreebeer.co.uk.