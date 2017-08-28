Appeal over traveller site in Peterborough is rejected

An appeal over a decision to refuse planning application for a caravan site in Peterborough has also been rejected.

Peterborough City Council has spent four years trying to remove a traveller family from land near Mile Drove in Glinton. The council refused planning permission for the land to become a caravan site, a decision which was appealed.

However, the Planning Inspectorate has sided with the council. In a written judgement he said the proposed traveller site would be “subject to a serious risk of flooding which would be likely to endanger the people living there” and that “the visual and spatial impact of the traveller site proposed would be significantly harmful to the character of the area.”

However, he also noted that the person appealing and his family “have a range of medical and educational needs which living at the appeal site has helped to fulfil,” and that by rejecting the application it “would be likely to result in the appellant being made ‘homeless’ and having to live on the roadside.”