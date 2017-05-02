200 homes for old school and care home sites

More than 200 homes are to be built at former school and care home sites by the city’s largest housing association.

Cross Keys Homes is to build 87 homes at the former John Mansfield School site in Western Avenue, Dogsthorpe, while another 116 will be shared between the school’s old playing field and the former Welland Care Home in Poplar Avenue.

Both applications were unanimously approved by Peterborough City Council’s planning committee on Tuesday.

Cross Keys’ chief executive Claire Higgins said: “Building new homes in Peterborough is a critical part of our plans and we are delighted to have received planning permission to build over 80 new affordable homes.

“We are in discussions to deliver this development through Medesham Homes - our joint venture housing company run in partnership with Peterborough City Council.”

The 203 properties will consist of 122 outright sale homes, and 81 new one, two and three bedroom affordable homes.

Of the 81 affordable homes, 41 will be affordable rented homes, 22 will be shared ownership homes and 18 will be rent to buy. The first new homes are expected to be ready for people to start moving into from spring 2018.

Addressing the committee at Tuesday’s meeting, Cllr Chris Ash, member for Dogsthorpe, did not object to either application, but he said there were concerns about the levels of traffic in Poplar Avenue which he hopes planning officers will keep an eye on.

John Mansfield School shut in 2007.

Last June, the Peterborough Telegraph revealed that planning consent had been given for a large new GP surgery to be built at the site.