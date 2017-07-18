£2 million Lower Bridge Street works finish

The £2.1million project to improve the look and feel of Lower Bridge Street has finished.

Work commenced in September 2016 and has included new paving in keeping with the appearance of Bridge Street and Long Causeway, as well as new seating, improved cycle routes, more cycle parking and a new covered cycle shelter.

The end of the Lower Bridge Street works

Other works have included new lighting and surfacing through the underpass which links to the Embankment, and improvements to road crossings on Bourges Boulevard and by the Old Custom House.

Three pieces of public art are also due to be installed and revealed before the end of the year.

Peterborough City Council said the works had been completed on time and on budget.

The completion of Lower Bridge Street is the latest in a series of schemes to improve the city centre’s public realm.

Previous projects have taken place on Bridge Street, Long Causeway, Cathedral Square, St John’s Square and Cowgate and Wheelyard, connecting the cathedral grounds and Midgate.

Cllr Peter Hiller, council cabinet member for growth, planning, housing and economic development, said: “It’s fantastic to see another project completed to improve the public realm across the city centre.

“Lower Bridge Street will become an important route between the centre and the £120 million regeneration project taking place, at pace, at nearby Fletton Quays.

“We have already seen the benefits of improving the public realm in other parts of the city centre with many new shops and restaurants choosing to invest in the city, which is increasing our visitor numbers and boosting the local economy.”

In the autumn, part of Bourges Boulevard will be resurfaced around the Bridge Street crossing with the works taking place overnight.