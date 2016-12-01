Police issue e-fit of man wanted for Crowland distraction burglary

Detectives investigating a distraction burglary at Crowland have issued an e-fit image of a suspect.

At approximately 2.45pm on Monday, November 21, the offender walked into a property in Glebe Gardens, asking to read the meter.

He then assaulted the occupant by slapping him and demanding to know if there was money in the house. The offender eventually left the property, taking a quantity of DVDs.

Police have issued an e-fit of the suspect. He is described as a white male, aged in his mid thirties, around 5’ 11” tall, of stocky build, with short cropped hair.

He spoke with an accent and was wearing a grey Bomber/Harrington-style jacket, blue shirt with a collar (no tie), and grey formal trousers.

He was also wearing fabric gloves and his shoes were similar in style to Dr Martin’s with yellow stitching around the sole.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Steve Nesbit on 101, quoting incident number 260 of November 21.